A 57-year-old Goulburn man has died following a crash between a motorbike and cyclist.
Police said a BMW motorbike and the cycle, ridden by the 57-year-old, collided some 50 metres south of the Marys Mount Road on the Crookwell Road at 11.10am Saturday.
Those first on scene rendered first aid to the man. Emergency services arrived soon after, however the male had already passed away.
Both the motorbike rider and the cyclist were headed south, towards Goulburn at the time.
The 58-year-old man riding the BMW and his 59-year-old female pillion passenger were not injured, police said. He was taken to Goulburn Base Hospital for mandatory testing.
Police were still at the scene at 3pm and Crookwell Road between the weir and Marys Mount Road remained closed while police investigated.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam or mobile phone footage to contact them or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
