There are seven players from Goulburn playing for the Monaro Colts this season and coach Shane McCallum said they were all going well.
"They're all impressing me at the moment," McCallum said.
The Colts, which play in the Andrew Johns (AJ) Cup, are on two wins and a draw after three games and are on track to feature in the semifinals.
READ ALSO:
Colts captain Jamie Cowling, along with Jonah Alaia, Thomas Moss, Malachi Tomlinson and Billy Hollands have all featured at some stage this season while Levi Woods and Luke Palmer are also a part of the squad.
McCallum, who has been involved with the Colts since the competition started six to seven years ago, said the results were a great achievement as training hasn't been easy.
"We're just working on our combinations and our ruck plays at the moment, but it's hard to fit in a lot of training," he said.
"We train twice a week, but it's hard for some to attend as Monaro covers areas like Eden and Batemans Bay as well, so a lot of travel is involved.
The AJ Cup is an important competition for those who aim to play in the NRL one day.
"A few of the players are already contracted with the Canberra Raiders, but the other players are out to impress because they want that contract too," McCallum said.
"It's hard to say who will or won't play in the NRL at this stage, but they're definitely heading in the right direction."
McCallum, who is also a local, will completely focus on the Goulburn Bulldogs after the AJ Cup season.
The Colts next play the Macarthur Wests Tigers at Kirkham Oval in Camden on Saturday, February 25.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.