Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Jamie Cowling, Jonah Alaia, Thomas Moss, Malachi Tomlinson, Billy Hollands, Levi Woods and Luke Palmer involved with Monaro Colts

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated February 20 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Monaro Colts in action during the AJ Cup season. Picture supplied.

There are seven players from Goulburn playing for the Monaro Colts this season and coach Shane McCallum said they were all going well.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.