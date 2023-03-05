One of the premium events of the year in town has shone again.
The Goulburn Show on the weekend of March 4 and 5, opened by dual Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ellen Ryan, turned out to be a brilliant spectacle.
There were plenty of displays in the Peden Pavilion and Basketball Stadium, as well as dog events at the rodeo arena.
Woodchopping, live music, the Young Farmer Challenge, a junior showgirl and master showman competition, a science show, an ice-skating rink and rides were some of the other features of the show.
Goulburn Show patron Nerida Cullen, president Jacki Waugh, Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman,, 2023 Goulburn Young Woman Katie Beresford, and Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker were the guests at the opening.
Ms Waugh thanked all the volunteers who helped with the organising and running of the show while Mrs Tuckerman said it was important to showcase the importance of agriculture to the visitors and the community.
The Goulburn Show will be back in 2024 on March 2-3.
