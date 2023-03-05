Dogs jumping extraordinary heights was one of the many highlights of the Goulburn Show on March 4 and 5.
A decent crowd gathered around the Goulburn Recreational Area to watch the dog jump on the Saturday and was amazed by the athleticism of the dogs.
Woody, owned by Tammi Balfour, went one step further than last year and won the dog jump after jumping a height of 2.7m.
Balfour said her cattle dog cross border was always good at jumping.
"He jumps out of our yard all time," she said.
"We had to have a custom built eight foot fence, but it wasn't high enough.
"He actually won the first competition he ever took part in."
The dog jump was run by RuffTRACK, a program founded by former Big Brother contestant David Graham.
Graham has hosted many dog shows in the past, but this time, it was hosted by Ryan Gallagher who was best known as a contestant on the reality television show Married at First Sight.
It provides vulnerable youth aged 12 to 17 with life and work skills, where they get to bond with dogs.
When a young person joins the program, they bond with a dog in their first days.
This partnership takes them on a journey of learning responsibility, caring for others and communicating without violence.
The team then travels the country, demonstrating their skills and giving them purpose and a reason to give life a serious go.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
