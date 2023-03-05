If there's a woodchopping competition in the region, you can be assured two things.
Curtis Bennett from Majors Creek will take part and he will do well.
Success for last year's Stihl Timbersports Rookie Championship winner continued when he took out the Neville Jobson Memorial 325mm Underhand Championship with a very impressive display at the Goulburn Show on March 5.
A decent crowd gathered around the Goulburn Recreational Area to watch the feat.
Another event saw siblings from Canberra Gus and Lucy O'Connor compete against each other in the 14 years and under Underhand Championship, with the former coming out on top.
The other categories on the day were the Aub Shepherd Memorial 300mm Underhand Handicap, 275mm Standing Block Handicap, 250mm Standing Block Handicap, 450mm Butcher Block Handicap and the 275mm Novice Handicap.
Some of the other competitors on the day included Goulburn's Brian Rawlinson, Colo Vale's Phil Murdoch, Mittagong's Graham Shepherd, Tallong's Murray Newman, and Carcoar's Kendall Graham.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
