A popular op-shop will re-open its doors this week after a three-year closure.
The Goulburn Uniting Church Op-Shop and Café closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Uniting Church minister, Daniel Mossfield said the 'Friday Cafe' had been an important connection for members of the community over many years.
"By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the Café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends," he said.
"Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books."
However it will now be held once a month until a larger volunteer base builds, allowing a return to the weekly schedule.
The Reverend Mossfield said many older volunteers were no longer able to participate in the way they did previously.
"The economic circumstances have left many people time poor, as they work multiple jobs to pay the bills, not leaving much time for volunteering activities," he said.
"At the same time, the need has increased, it seems, with social isolation and cost of living making something like this ministry very important, we believe.
"As such, we are working to reimplement the op shop and cafe, but in a way that is sustainable for the volunteers we have."
The Friday Op-Shop and Café will be held this Friday, March 17, 11.30am to 2pm at the Wesley Centre, 43 Goldsmith Street, Goulburn.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.