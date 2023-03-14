Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pheasant Wood Motor Sport facility buys Goulburn's Wakefield Park

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, Pheasant Wood motor sport facility owner, Steve Shelley and Benalla Auto Club general manager, Steve Whyte at Pheasant Wood this week. Picture supplied.

Wakefield Park motor racing circuit is being purchased by the owner of Pheasant Wood motor sport facility near Marulan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.