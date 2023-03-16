Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Workers and Moss Vale Indoor Bowls Club combine for a fun day

Updated March 16 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Goulburn Workers Indoor Bowls Club and Moss Vale Indoor Bowls team. Picture supplied.

On Sunday, March 12 , the Goulburn Workers Indoor Bowls Club welcomed the Moss Vale Indoor Bowls team for their first visit of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.