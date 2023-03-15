Goulburn Post
Persistence pays for Canberra Imaging Group in securing Goulburn's first MRI

Louise Thrower
Louise Thrower
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 3:30pm
Canberra Imaging Group technician Ricky Daniher with office manager Clair Nolan and site manager, Therese Duncan with the new MRI machine. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Goulburn's first ever MRI machine is up and running and accepting referrals.

