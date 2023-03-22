Hay trucks have started rolling through Taralga, helping farmers who lost fodder in the Curraweela fire.
Several sheds full of hay were lost in the blaze which started on Thursday at Craigs Road, some 20km north of the town. It destroyed one house, 17 outbuildings, hundreds of stock and valuable pasture as it burnt through 4437 hectares.
READ MORE:
Taralga resident Noelene Cosgrove said a large amount of hay had been lost in the blaze. One shed had 50 bales stored when fire swept through.
"There is no growth for feed now, particularly for cattle. Unless we get a bit of rain and warmth, there won't be much growth. That's the main concern - getting feed to stock," Mrs Cosgrove said.
She and district grazier, Adrian Keith, are working with Need for Feed, a Victorian Lions Club charitable organisation, to deliver hay.
Chairman Graham Cockerell said after one Taralga district grazier registered for help, his driver delivered a semi-trailer carrying 50 to 60 bales of hay to properties on the Taralga to Oberon Road and Old Station Creek Road. This was donated by a person in Albury and shared around several properties. Mr Keith also donated some of his hay.
"People are very grateful and there's a definite need out there," he said.
"They'll need this on an ongoing basis. Some hay donations have come from Goulburn and we've organised others from further afield."
ALSO READ: Hephner turns heads
Mr Cockerell, from Beaconsfield, started Need for Feed in 2006/07 in response the millennium drought. He lost his father to a farm-related suicide years earlier and didn't want other farmers and families to endure the same experience.
Need for Feed has a large depot in Jindera and distributes free hay to natural disaster areas. More recently it has helped out flood-affected farmers in the mid north coast, Casino, central west and South Australia.
Mr Cockerell said the bales for Taralga were over-subscribed but more hay was being organised.
Mr Keith, who had previous experience with Need for Feed, said up to six trucks were needed to deliver donated hay from Goulburn. On Wednesday, he was preparing to deliver 10 of his own bales to fire-affected farmers. He has also offered his own property as a depot for donated hay.
"We're working with them and Need for Feed have a calculator on how we get to everyone," he said.
"But any affected livestock owner does need to register online in order to receive it. People who did that on Tuesday received hay on Wednesday, so it is quick."
People can register online at https://www.needforfeed.org/home-1.html to receive help or donate hay.
Mr Keith said he and others felt deeply for those who'd lost property, stock and feed.
"We've had our share of fire damage in the past," he said.
"...I was there on Thursday and it was unbelievable conditions, stressful and scary...We always talk about community spirit but there's none better than around here. We've had plenty of practice and when the shxx hits the fan we get in and help because there's always someone worse off."
He praised Mrs Cosgrove for keeping the community undated via the Taralga community Facebook page throughout the fire.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.