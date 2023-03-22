Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Need for Feed and locals donate hay for Curraweela fire victims

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 23 2023 - 10:11am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hay trucks have started rolling through Taralga, helping farmers who lost fodder in the Curraweela fire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.