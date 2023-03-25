Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Election day in Goulburn offers up food and fodder for thought

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 25 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Sausages sizzled and cakes were snapped up as voters turned out in force to cast their state election ballot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.