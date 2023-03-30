It once stood as one of the largest buildings designed by Goulburn's premier architect, EC Manfred.
But now the bulldozer has moved in on the former Saint John's orphanage in Mundy Street.
Demolition work has picked up pace in the last week. On Thursday morning, the dozer was knocking over the structure's Bourke Street frontage, which once had an imposing elevated presence.
Over the past few weeks, sections of the Combermere Street aspect have also been demolished. Rear buildings were cleared last year.
In February, Goulburn Mulwaree Council advised owner, John Ferrara of its intention to take NSW Land and Environment Court action over his failure to demolish Saint John's by December 31, 2022.
They deemed the extensively fire-damaged building a risk to public safety.
The deadline was set in an earlier works order. The council also called for written confirmation of who had been engaged to remove asbestos, copies of quotes, a timetable to complete all works and copies of any associated reports, all by March 10.
It's unknown whether these were supplied by the due date. Neither Mr Ferrara nor the council's general manager were available for comment.
However bagged asbestos was evident around the site and a crew has been intermittently demolishing the building.
A cross symbolising the Sisters of Mercy's presence at the orphanage from 1912 until its closure in 1978, was still sitting high on the two-storey structure on Thursday morning.
Manfred designed the boys orphanage and the 1907 Saint Joseph's orphanage at Kenmore for the catholic church. They housed thousands of children in their time.
Under council conditions, Mr Ferrara must retain Saint John's crucifix and specific stone elements recommended by the council's heritage adviser. A foundation plaque laid by Bishop John Gallagher must be salvaged for future interpretation or relocation to an "appropriate place."
The main building has to be professionally recorded through photographs and archives and the area in front of the main block, including the masonry boundary wall, driveway, forecourt and remnant trees and shrubs, be retained and restored.
