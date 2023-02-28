Goulburn Post
Council launches Land and Environment Court action over Goulburn orphanage

By Louise Thrower
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:55pm, first published 12:30pm
A small section of the St John's orphanage (at left) has been demolished in recent weeks. The council is mounting legal action over the owner's failure to demolish the entire structure by December 31, 2022. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Mayor Peter Walker says the council has lost patience with the owner of Saint John's orphanage over his failure to demolish the fire-damaged building.

