Local events to keep you entertained in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated April 3 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 9:00am
The Fairdinkum Easter Bunny will be cruising around the streets of Goulburn on Thursday.
The Fairdinkum Easter Bunny Cruise

Cruising the streets of Goulburn

The Fairdinkum Easter Bunny will be cruising around the streets of Goulburn in a Goulburn Fire Engine escorted by the Goulburn SES and Goulburn Police on Thursday [April 6] from 4.30pm. Keep your eye on the event page for the streets he will visit, handing out Easter eggs. Phone 0411 919 840.

