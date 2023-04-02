The Fairdinkum Easter Bunny will be cruising around the streets of Goulburn in a Goulburn Fire Engine escorted by the Goulburn SES and Goulburn Police on Thursday [April 6] from 4.30pm. Keep your eye on the event page for the streets he will visit, handing out Easter eggs. Phone 0411 919 840.
The Goulburn Paceway is run by the Goulburn Harness Racing Club and its family oriented committee and membership. The historic club is just a few minutes from the Goulburn city centre, conveniently located for fans and racing participants alike. The complex features an outstanding 1050m racing circuit, which incorporates the very latest science in track design. The spectator facilities in the Grace Millsom Function Centre are superb and able to cater to all the needs of punters, fans and participants. Racing 10 times a year, the club's racing calendar usually spans the months of September to April inclusive. It's on Monday [April 3] at the Goulburn Harness Club 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn from 12pm to 6pm. Phone 0458 013 399.
A hilarious family show featuring physical theatre, clowning and wildly inventive acrobatics. With nail-biting tension and outrageous characters, your local supermarket transforms into a joyous world of trolley races and terrifying stunts. A ragtag team of employees try to find their place in the world, travelling into existential spirals of absurdism. As we say: "Life's a mess, clean up on aisle six." This hilarious 50-minute family show immerses you in physical theatre, clown and inventive acrobatics on a never-seen-before apparatus. It's on Tuesday [April 4] and Thursday [April 6] from 11am to 12pm and 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4999.
New to Goulburn and wanting to meet people, chat with other book worms, or find great reading recommendations? Come along to Goulburn Mulwaree Library's Book Club. On the first Tuesday [April 4] of each month at 5.30pm, the library runs a book club discussion revolving around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and a new topic is discussed each month. The group then get together at 5.30pm on the following Tuesday [April 11] to review the books before revealing the next topic.
This is a themed musical salute to shearing and the wool industry. Devised and written by internationally-renowned folksinger Martyn Wyndham-Read, the show uses readings combined with old and new songs, recitations, bush tunes and humour. Listeners are transported back to the noisy days of hand-shearing and early machine-shearing where the yell of "Rouseabout - Tar Here!" and "Wool away!" will resound once again. The songs include classic works from Henry Lawson like The Shearer's Dream and Past Carin, several anonymous songs much-loved by yesterday's shearers. Mr Wyndham-Read spent much of his earlier years in Australia where he was considered one of our most influential folk performers. He has recorded over 30 albums, including many that feature his Australian repertoire. He will be joined by Australian historian, singer and sometimes actor Warren Fahey and longtime Bushwacker's Band member Clare O'Meara. It's on Wednesday [April 5] at the Goulburn Club on Market Street, Goulburn from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.
An evening of Australian folk music that includes songs, dance, tunes, poems and more. Participation is encouraged so please bring your voice and instruments. This group meets on the first Friday of each month. Refer to the group's booklet of local dance tunes or sing along by ear. Enjoy a traditional folk ring, where each person gets to choose an item in turn, as a request or to lead. Each month has a theme, to focus interest on where songs and poems are hunted out, practised and performed, reflecting a different aspect of their heritage. It's at the Goulburn Club on Market Street on Friday [April 7] between 7.30pm and 11pm. Phone 4821 2043.
This monthly event, run by local volunteers, is a valuable resource for locals and visitors. The Marulan Book Exchange is one of the few left in NSW. Bring your books and grab some new ones. It's open the second Saturday [April 8] of the month at St Stephen's Church in George Street, Marulan from 10am to 1pm. Phone 0409 244 574.
Come and browse all of the goods on offer at the Goulburn CWA Saturday Market. Handicraft stalls, pre-loved goods, cake and slice and knitted items just to name a few. Other stallholders welcome, cost of a table is $15. It's on Saturday [April 8] at the CWA 2 Montague Street, Goulburn from 8.30am to 1pm. Phone 0400 132 633.
The arts have been integral to the creative life of Pauline Mullen who grew up in New Zealand surrounded by nature and beauty. As a young adult Ms Mullen travelled to far flung parts of the globe. She pursued photography and performance art will working in advertising, photography, film and television in the United Kingdom, Papua New Guinea and Australia. She spent over 30 years contributing to the performing arts at the Lieder Theatre. This included all aspects of live theatre production; attending regional and international theatre festivals; and collaborations with artists for community events. Ms Mullen believes that being an active member of the creative community makes her an artist because life is art. The Window by Pauline Mullen will be displayed at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery from Saturday [April 1]. Phone 4823 4494.
Clementine Belle McIntosh is an emerging rural artist based in Gilgandra, the waterhole meeting place of the Wiradjuri, Wailwan and Kamilaroi peoples. McIntosh was selected for this exhibition through the graduate program at the Australian National University. Her work observes the removal and recontextualisation of place-based material histories within commercialised spaces. Unprocessed, unwanted and unconsidered materials embody dialogues between artist-ecology-neighborhood-industry from local contexts in Wiradjuri, Wailwan, Kamilaroi and Gundungara country. Although these materials are not immediately consumable, their connections to other places can be transparently reconstructed and understood; audiences are therefore able to consider how the market's standardisation and non-linear systems of local materials erase the opportunity for place-based learning akin to Aboriginal pedagogies. The Inland exhibition will be displayed at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery until the end of April. Phone 4823 4494.
Artists Karla Dickens, Julia Gutman, Nadia Hernndez, Mehwish Iqbal, Kate Just and Raquel Ormella explore the diverse ways Australian artists use textiles to investigate social, cultural and political issues of our time. Each artists embraces textiles in order to send a message and their works explore a range of themes including environmentalism, feminism and power. The exhibition embraces a variety of techniques including knitting, assemblage and embroidery, and features works enmeshed with history and meaning. It runs to June 10 at Goulburn Regional Art Gallery.
Local artist Maggs Marshall moved from Scotland to Australia in 2002. Her exhibition is an artistic collection of portraits of famous musicians, including artists in the '27 Club' who died at the prime of their musical output aged 27: Brian Jones, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Robert Johnson. Maggs Marshall began her artistic career in 2016, when her daughter was in primary school. She has been developing her style ever since. The exhibition will run to the end of April. It's open Thursday to Friday from 5pm to late and Sundays from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 4821 2043.
If you are new to these techniques this class is an introduction where you can learn how to work with them. It covers colour mixing to produce light and dark shades of the pigments. Use a variety of brushes to explore effects. Learn about the different art papers that are suitable for both processes. Explore abstract experimentation before moving into working with landscapes and responding to still life with watercolour techniques. Cost is $240 for this six week course on Mondays [April 3] at the Creative Space in Goulburn. Includes tuition, materials and afternoon tea. From 10am to 12.30pm. Phone 0427 832 695.
Investigate a range of media with the approach of exploration, rather than aiming for perfection. You will be guided through these exercises to develop your observational skills. These classes will increase your confidence in drawing. Learn to render shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. The course costs $200 and runs for five weeks on Tuesdays [April 4] from 1pm to 3.30pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Price includes tuition, materials, firings and morning tea.
Explore design and colour combinations for creating a small edition of prints. In this class, we will create a multi-colored, layered print using a single print block. The reduction lino cut is a method of block printing in which each colour layer is taken from the same block. More lino is removed from the block for each layer and printed on top of the last. Complete a small series of works using the press and learn the techniques of registering for progressive alignment. Cost is $210 for this five week course at the Creative Space on Thursdays [April 6] from 1pm to 4pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday [April 7] from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday [April 8]. Visit the website for more information.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, December 10. This event is the Bart Wilkinson Memorial and the last meet for 2022. It will be an action packed night with super sedans, wingless sprints, fender benders and junior sedans. It's at the Goulburn Speedway on Speedway Road, Goulburn on Saturday [April 8] from 4pm to 10pm. Phone 0408 480 713 or email tk.kactus@bigpond.com.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays [April 9] from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
