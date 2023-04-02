This is a themed musical salute to shearing and the wool industry. Devised and written by internationally-renowned folksinger Martyn Wyndham-Read, the show uses readings combined with old and new songs, recitations, bush tunes and humour. Listeners are transported back to the noisy days of hand-shearing and early machine-shearing where the yell of "Rouseabout - Tar Here!" and "Wool away!" will resound once again. The songs include classic works from Henry Lawson like The Shearer's Dream and Past Carin, several anonymous songs much-loved by yesterday's shearers. Mr Wyndham-Read spent much of his earlier years in Australia where he was considered one of our most influential folk performers. He has recorded over 30 albums, including many that feature his Australian repertoire. He will be joined by Australian historian, singer and sometimes actor Warren Fahey and longtime Bushwacker's Band member Clare O'Meara. It's on Wednesday [April 5] at the Goulburn Club on Market Street, Goulburn from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.