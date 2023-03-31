Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Food donations needed to keep local charity going

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated March 31 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Food donations needed to support the community. Image supplied.
Food donations needed to support the community. Image supplied.

At a time where the cost of living is at an all time high, Goulburn's Community Pantry is facing supply shortages of basics to feed those most at risk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.