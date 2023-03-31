At a time where the cost of living is at an all time high, Goulburn's Community Pantry is facing supply shortages of basics to feed those most at risk.
Officials shared on social media that there had been a lack of donations, so the pantry would be unable to provide recycled home-cooked meals at Usshers Lane Community Free Food Pantry.
The inability to supply these meals to the most vulnerable members of the community has resulted in owner of the pantry, Leigh Pollack to take to social media to re iterate the importance of the donations made to the organisation.
"My pantry heavily relies on donations. Without the generous people of Goulburn my pantry would have to close." Pollack said.
"With Easter coming up in the next few weeks we are asking for long life milk, cereal, and pancake mixes as well as storage containers to ensure families and friends across the community can share an Easter Sunday breakfast together."
Members of the Goulburn community are encouraged to donate any food they can spare to assist in providing much-needed meals to those in need.
The pantry is open seven days a week between the hours of nine and five. They are currently calling for potatoes, carrots, beans, pumpkin, sweet potato, corn, sausages, mince, chicken and stewing meat. However, they are also constantly looking grown fruits and vegetables. If anyone is looking to donate food pantry items, they will need to be in date and unopened.
The pantry is located at 3 Usshers Lane, Goulburn and can take donations at anytime throughout the day.
