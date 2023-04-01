Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Prime drink sends children running to the shelves in Woolworths Bowral

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
April 1 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Hydration drinks, created by internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI, sold out in under half an hour in Bowral on March 31. Picture by Briannah Devlin.
Prime Hydration drinks, created by internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI, sold out in under half an hour in Bowral on March 31. Picture by Briannah Devlin.

It took only 28 minutes for a shelf holding more 50 Prime Hydration drinks to empty out at Woolworths in Bowral.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

Journalist

I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.