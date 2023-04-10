The Southern Districts exhibit team is celebrating a trifecta and a winning work at this year's Sydney Royal.
Goulburn district artists, mother and daughter Margie Fitzpatrick and Emma Lipscomb, designed the work which took out the best display and 'People's Choice' categories at the annual fixture. It also nabbed the best wool award.
"It's fantastic to win," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
"The last time I got the double - best display and People's Choice was in 2007 - so we're very happy. It's certainly reward for all our work."
The theme - Our Dogs on the Job Working Wonders - was born of the pair's admiration for the animal across all roles, whether mustering, guarding, in the services, for therapy or entertainment.
Ms Fitzpatrick, an accomplished artist, also partnered with Emma in 2021 to win Districts Exhibit display category.
Manager Ken Hewitt said up to 30 volunteers also helped at various stages to compile the 15-metre long by 17-metre deep triangular-shaped work.
Northern Districts took out the overall prize but Southern continued a run of success.
Margie and Emma designed the display last June. The former painted the scene while Emma decided where produce such as grains, wool, fruit and vegetables, preserves and grasses should be placed. Mr Hewitt said the team collected produce from the vast region all-year round and then placed them.
"This year the produce wasn't quite as good because of the wet weather but we did have the heaviest pumpkin (230kg) grown in Gundagai," he said.
However the wool came up trumps. Eight fleece types were judged for evenness and resulted in Paul Seaman of Crookwell taking out a merino category and Neil and Deidre Roche of Gunning claiming the crossbred section. Southern Districts was duly awarded the 'Beer Can Trophy,' designed by Peter Crisp, for just the second time in 27 years for accruing the most points in the wool section.
Ms Fitzpatrick, a regenerative farmer, runs the 1214-hectare property, Australind, at Currawang with Emma and her partner, Chris. She has designed the Southern Districts exhibit on and off for 15 years.
Emma has an agriculture degree and is similarly blessed with artistic talent. Margie has been mentoring her with the Sydney Royal exhibits since 2021.
That year they claimed the best display category with the theme - Shared Riverspace - highlighting the importance of water management in agriculture.
Margie said this year, the Southern Districts display, sparked great reaction. The team collected a large glass trophy for their efforts.
"People were blown away by it and said it was fantastic. Everyone loves dogs," she said.
The work will be exhibited until the Show closes on April 17.
