Helicopters landed and took off from the paddock opposite and a "tension" hung in the air.
Amanda Sallybanks watched firefighters coming and going from the Taralga fire shed from her shop next door.
The Curraweela blaze, which broke out on Thursday, March 16, eventually burnt 4437 hectares, destroyed a home, farm sheds, killed hundreds of stock and tested everyone's capacity.
Like others, Ms Sallybanks rolled up her sleeves and helped feed the volunteers. She picked up her camera and captured the 'sooty faces' returning to the fire shed almost like troops from the war.
"Watching that response, I thought 'city people just don't get this at all,'" she told The Post as tears welled.
"The fact the RFS is full of volunteers is just amazing. Taralga RFS responded first and worked non-stop for three days. The fact that others came to our aid was just the definition of community. It's lovely to see and makes me so proud."
The experience affirmed her decision to move to Taralga from Sydney two years ago. The art director and film and television designer has a swag of credits to her name, including work on Home and Away and blockbusters - Titanic, The Island of Dr Moreau, Street Fighter and The Hunter. Oh, and she just happens to be the mother of singer, songwriter and musician, Odette.
But the 39-year industry veteran knew amid COVID's uncertainty that Sydney was no longer for her. Years ago she'd looked at properties around Binda and Laggan but this time, something drew her to Taralga.
"You get these lovely long elevated views here. I get emotional talking about it because it's that quintessential Australian view," Ms Sallybanks said.
"I just thought I needed a change, without realising how restorative it could be. If you put the effort in you get so many benefits."
Setting up her "retro-retail" shop with a business partner two year ago helped the process. Love Vintage Taralga sells everything from furniture, glassware, art, clothing and antiques.
Her first retail venture, which she now runs by herself, attracts locals and a passing parade of travellers in a town growing in popularity. A thriving arts community was another drawcard. Since arriving, Ms Sallybanks has made many friends through art classes.
Last year she collaborated with others on the inaugural Taralga Winter, a progressive dinner over one night that started at Jo Morris' and Bob Withers' art gallery, moved to Brown Paper Wine, Grand Ettie's cafe and then her own shop, which was transformed into an ice-cream parlour and dance venue.
For the Spring event, Ms Sallybanks enlisted her 25-year-old daughter, Georgia, better known as Odette. She arrived with her producer and double Bass player and performed before a packed crowd at the Memorial Hall. The venue was transformed into a 'club,' complete with a bar for the occasion.
"I'm really proud of her. COVID was really difficult for her and the industry but she enjoyed performing in a smaller venue where you didn't have to spend a fortune," she said.
Ms Sallybanks has also joined the town's Progress Association.
It's a long way from Ms Sallybanks' career. Born in South Africa, she moved to Sydney with her family as a six-year-old. Art direction and design wasn't a life mission but a career into which she fell. Armed with a creative bent and passion for sharing her skills, Ms Sallybanks spent seven years on Home and Away, creating story scenes. On Titanic, she was art department manager, charged with reining in the budget.
"It was a ship without a rudder because no one had done anything like it before," Ms Sallybanks said.
"Everyone had experience but the ship, which was three-quarters the size of the original, had to be built. It was amazing engineering and just watching everything was awesome...It was a $100 million spend just in the art department."
She also worked with Marlon Brando on The Island of Dr Moreau and Sam Neill and Willem Dafoe on The Hunter, the latter of which called on all her creative skills to create snow scenes.
These days, Ms Sallybanks is taking a back seat on a hectic career. Instead, she mentors and consults to the industry and is creating short courses on managing big production budgets. All is possible from her new hometown, within easy travelling distance of Sydney.
Recently, she's been busy relocating her shop to another premises, just up the road, clearly with the intention of staying.
"I'm enjoying the community and stop to talk to people," Ms Sallybanks said.
"After years in the film industry, not having time to connect properly with people and working 70 hours a week, I finally feel I can exhale and enjoy my life. Moving to Taralga has restored my soul."
