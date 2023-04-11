They resuscitated a person, pregnancy tested cows, rolled bales of wool, walked the plank and bandaged wounds.
If it sounds exhausting, it's all in a few minutes' work for the Goulburn Show Society Young Farmers Challenge team which is celebrating success at the Sydney Royal.
The team comprising the Goulburn Show's 2023 and 2022 Women of the Year, Katie Beresford and Claire Liversidge, and Chloe Sawell and Cooper Mooney claimed first place in Sunday's state Young Farmers Challenge before a packed crowd.
"The adrenalin just kicked in and (towards the end) I could see we were going to win. You couldn't wipe the smiles off our faces when we won," Katie said.
The team's entry in the Sydney Royal followed their victory at the Goulburn Show in March. There they beat off 10 teams to claim glory.
Each member has an agricultural background and decided to take on the Challenge. Katie, a veterinary nurse, runs an equine sports therapy and lives with partner, Cooper, on his family's Currawang property. Explaining last month why he was in the 'Showgirls' team, Cooper said he was "the best looking one."
The Sydney Challenge was lengthier than Goulburn's and involved different activities, which were trimmed due to windy conditions.
Nevertheless, the team combined well for a mock resuscitation, pregnancy testing of cattle, grain identification, blasting tennis balls off cones, extinguishing a fire, rolling a wool bale, weed spraying, bandaging an 'injured' person, and more.
"Walking the plank, where we had to have all eight legs going at once on wooden planks (like skis), was probably the hardest," Katie said.
Earlier, they completed a 20-question general and agricultural knowledge test.
Each task must be successfully completed before moving on to the next. Teams are awarded points for each activity.
The Goulburn Show outfit beat off up to nine teams in the first round and progressed to the final against Milton.
"It was a fantastic crowd and we had a good cheer squad," Katie said.
The team triumphed in the final and was awarded a ribbon. They celebrated by taking in the Show's sights and sounds. The team will now progress to the national final at the 2024 Royal Melbourne Show.
Goulburn AP&H Society president, Jacki Waugh watched the Sydney Challenge.
"It's very exciting," she said.
"We had another team win at Sydney a few years ago as well. Our team was really sleek, knew what they were doing and got out and did it."
Katie said the victory was "right up there" in terms of achievements.
"I've had such a great year being awarded the Goulburn Show's Young Woman and now this," she said.
"I like to have a five-year life plan and didn't have Young Farming Challenge in it, so it's surprise. Being Young Woman has given me life skills and experience and made me step out of my comfort zone more.
"The Young Farmers Challenge does that as well. All I wanted was to do Goulburn Show Society proud (in the competition) and I think we did that."
