Goulburn Show Society team wins Sydney Royal's Young Farmers Challenge

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated April 11 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:30pm
They resuscitated a person, pregnancy tested cows, rolled bales of wool, walked the plank and bandaged wounds.

