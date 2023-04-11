Music prodigy Isy Cappo is channeling a little bit of espionage with a new James Bond inspired song.
The Goulburn-based singer-songwriter has also filmed not one, but three video clips to go with the song.
The 18-year-old has been performing since completing high school last year and has already produced 11 original songs and video clips.
This time round she has released another song along with three versions of a video clip, "Come to the Light." The video was recorded at Old Binda studios in Crookwell.
Old Binda studios producer Steve Lindsay said that the amazing shots for the clips could all be achieved using a number of modern phones as well as drones.
"I've got a mate with a drone company so he was able to help us out and supply us with two drones in order to get the aerial footage of Isy," Mr Lindsay said.
"We managed to get hours of footage which made it easy to edit into two separate video clips.
"One for the extended version of the song and one for the radio edit."
The song is available for download on all streaming services and the video clips can be found on her Youtube channel.
