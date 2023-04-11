Goulburn Post
Goulburn blues singer Isy Cappo releases three new music videos for her song "Come to the light"

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
April 12 2023
18 year old Goulburn artist Isy Cappo in extended version of new music video. Image supplied.
Music prodigy Isy Cappo is channeling a little bit of espionage with a new James Bond inspired song.

