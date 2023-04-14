Goulburn Post
Police detail suspected Curraweela fire cause at Taralga recovery meeting

Updated April 14 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Some 30 landowners attended the bushfire recovery information meeting at Taralga on April 4. Picture supplied.
Some 30 landowners attended the bushfire recovery information meeting at Taralga on April 4. Picture supplied.

Police believe the Curraweela fire near Taralga was caused by a truck driving through long grass.

