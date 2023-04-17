The last remnants of the former Saint John's orphanage in Mundy Street were demolished on Friday, sparking mixed reactions.
Owner John Ferrara was onsite as a Sydney construction firm bulldozed the last of the Mundy Street facade and a rear section.
"I'm sad to see it go. I loved the building and had plans for it," he said.
He declined further comment, except to say that the council would have all clearance certificates for the site that day.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council ordered demolition of the extensively fire-damaged structure in late 2021. Several deadlines have expired and this year the council advised Mr Ferrara it would take NSW Land and Environment Court action because the structure hadn't been bulldozed by December 31, 2022.
Former resident, Phil Merrigan, said 'old boys' from the catholic orphanage, which operated from 1912 to 1978, would have mixed reactions to its demise.
"It's better gone than continue in the state it was in," the Newcastle man said.
"It's also an eyesore for Goulburn and while ever it's in that condition, it's nothing to be proud of. A lot of old boys would have a tinge of sadness but feel the same as me."
While acknowledging that some had "bad experiences" at the Sisters of Mercy-run facility, Mr Merrigan said he had fond memories of the Sisters and received an education he wouldn't have otherwise secured. He spent 10 years at the orphanage in the 1960s.
He hoped that at least the foundation stone could be saved and incorporated into any redevelopment.
"I hope something good can come out of it for Goulburn," he said.
Mr Merrigan organises orphanage reunions and says the demolition is sure to be a discussion point at the next one at the Goulburn Soldiers Club on October 14.
The foundation stone was saved, in line with a council order, but a crucifix on top of the Mundy Street orphanage was not. Although the council also required its retention, Mr Ferrara said it was difficult to save as it was attached to brick.
Meantime, architecture student and artist, Steve Ayling has decried the loss of the EC Manfred designed building.
He has sketched a large number of Goulburn's heritage buildings and was selling some at the Rotary Markets on Saturday morning. Among them were several of the former orphanage.
Mr Ayling said Manfred designed the 1912 structure, which was deliberated elevated on a hill to show off its Federation-Gothic style architecture and the catholic church's role in providing a home for children either orphaned or who could not be cared for by their parents.
He and wife, Claire, moved to Goulburn 12 years ago. Mr Ayling said he'd developed an appreciation of the city's architecture but was highly disappointed to see gradual degradation of Kenmore Hospital and the old orphanage.
"Goulburn deserves much better than this," he said.
Mr Ayling has taken up both matters with Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman.
The Goulburn Evening Penny Post reported on December 9, 1913 that Bishop John Gallagher opened and blessed the orphanage three days earlier. It housed 100 boys previously accommodated in an orphanage at the corner of Clinton and Bourke Street. In 1907, the church had also opened Saint Joseph's orphanage for girls, off Taralga Road.
"There was a large attendance and and the ceremony was watched with much interest by many members who were not members of the catholic church," the article stated.
A "three-quarter mile long" procession, headed by the Australian Light Horse Band, marched from Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral into Auburn Street and up the hill. It included clergy, children and other groups and created "a very imposing spectacle."
The building's former significance is not lost on neighbour, Carolyn Clancy. She has lived almost next door for the past 12 years and watched numerous fires, including two large ones in late 2016, which gutted the main section. Mrs Clancy said she'd also witnessed extensive vandalism to the structure and had been concerned about surrounding high grass growth.
"It had to go but I'm quite sad because it was once such a beautiful building overlooking everything," she said.
"I hope that whatever replaces it is not too tall, is spread apart, well designed and has some green space."
Mr Ferrara has flagged a multi-storey unit development but Goulburn Mulwaree Council has not received firm plans.
