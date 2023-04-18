Law enforcement efforts on Australia's home soil played an important role during World War II.
A specialist researcher in the field is set to share details of the roles The Australian Military Police played in the Second World War.
Nicholas Dickie has completed his honours at The University of Wolongong and is passionate about the history of The Australian provost Corps.
In his discussion he will talk about the experiences of support units who served overseas on the front lines and how they might not necessarily have been directly involved in combat.
Commonly referred to as The Australian Provost Cops, Dickie examines the provost and their beginnings in operating as a combat- support unit in the second world war.
The Second World War saw an expansion of their role beyond law enforcement to assisting the infantry in combat zones. Among these roles was the escorting of captured enemy soldiers from the front like to POW camps, also guarding prisoners.
The primary focus of the presentation will be on their involvement in North Africa and the Mediterranean (1941-1942). This is where the provost's operating beyond law enforcement did not go unnoticed and was highly revered by the army and the media of the age.
Focusing particularly on their role in handling POWs, Dickie intends to illuminate two areas of history that are rarely observed in historical research. This presentation will also briefly examine the provost in Australia and their involvement in military operations on the home front.
Nicholas Dickie's research in this presentation is part of a larger PhD thesis on the involvement of the provost in POW handling during and after the Second World War.
The event will take place on Friday, April 21 from 11am and will be followed by light refreshments.
While it is a free event, bookings are essential for catering purposes. Bookings can be made through their facebook page or by emailing the museum directly museums@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
