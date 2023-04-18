It was a great honour and privilege to be the Labor candidate for the seat of Goulburn at the recent NSW election. I would like to thank everyone who engaged with me during the campaign as I door-knocked and listened and talked with you.
Whether you voted for me or not, I appreciated your willingness to share your views and concerns and ideas with me - this is what election campaigns should be about: listening, responding, representing.
While disappointed not to have won the seat for Labor this time, I am delighted that the Goulburn electorate will benefit from the Minns Labor government winning in NSW. This means that Labor's Fresh Start Plan for Goulburn that I announced during the campaign will be delivered and will see record investments in local roads and infrastructure, essential workers, healthcare, schools and important community projects.
For the Goulburn-Mulwaree Council area, I am pleased to confirm the following:
Our Premier, Chris Minns, knows the Goulburn electorate well and is committed to serving this region and all of NSW. My own commitment to the community does not end with this campaign and I will continue to advocate for the community and engage with Chris Minns and his ministers as they roll out the Fresh Start Plan for NSW.
