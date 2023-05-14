Riders are training hard as the next mounted games competition draws near.
The Goulburn Pony Club held a practice session for Zone 27 riders in Eastgrove on Saturday, May 13 in preparation for the Wamboin Mounted Games Championships in Bungendore on May 28.
If participants from Goulburn, Braidwood, Breadalbane, Crookwell, Gunning, Marulan, Taralga and Tarago do well, they will have a chance to qualify for the State Mounted Games and Team Sporting Championships at Cobargo from July 14 to 16.
Zone 27 secretary Judy Coe said the purpose of the training day was to not only prepare for the Wamboin Championships, but to form teams for the event as well.
"Some of the junior teams haven't had a lot to do with mounted games before, so they're practising the 10 different races involved," Coe said.
"Historically, Zone 27 riders haven't had any teams in the mounted games competition in recent times because they are usually held in the northern part of the state.
"However, I'm very positive they will blitz it in Bungendore and Cobargo."
Meanwhile, the Goulburn Dressage Club will hold their training session in Eastgrove on Saturday, May 20 in preparation for the State Dressage and Show Riding Championships in Morisset from August 11 to 13.
The session is also a chance to to encourage some of the younger members to take part in the sport.
At the same time, the Pony Club will hold a car boot sale which will also be a way to raise awareness of what the club is about.
To book a spot in the sale, which costs $10, contact Laura on 0417 457 912.
