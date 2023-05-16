Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Workers Club hosts annual 65 Roses Charity Dinner

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated May 16 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I know that we will get a cure for cystic fibrosis and in my lifetime too."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.