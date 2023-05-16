"I know that we will get a cure for cystic fibrosis and in my lifetime too."
That's what Kate Daley, who has CF, said during her speech in the annual 65 Roses Charity Dinner at the Goulburn Workers Club on Saturday, May 13.
"I've done heaps of talks about CF in the past and it was always about hope.
READ ALSO:
"I hoped for a cure, hoped I would make it past the median survival rate of 37 and hoped my life would resemble something normal.
"I would talk about hope repeatedly to everyone around me, but even I began to ask myself if there really was hope.
However, due to the generosity of people and the support I have, I no longer have to hope."
The 19-year-old is now studying law at ANU and is looking forward to becoming a lawyer and enjoying a long life of fun, work or travel.
Funds raised from the annual dinner hosted by Cystic Fibrosis Goulburn and District go towards the Sydney Children's Hospital CF's research team.
It not only contributes to the finding of a cure, but also helps find the best treatment for the disease.
Cystic fibrosis is the most common, life-shortening genetic condition in Australia.
A child with CF is born every four days, and while medical research is improving, there is currently no cure.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.