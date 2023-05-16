The Goulburn Polo Club celebrated a major milestone when it hosted their annual Mothers Day Goulburn Polo Tournament on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14.
It was the 100th edition of the event and it would have happened a couple of years ago it wasn't for the pandemic and wet weather.
Club president Henry Bell said the weekend was fantastic.
"The local support has been unbelievable and this has been more highly attended, purely because we're celebrating 100 years," he said.
"We have a great membership base and all of our older members are very loyal."
Bell explained why the event, which featured teams from all over the state, was held on the mothers day weekend.
"The idea originated back in the 80s because the field was always green at that time of year," he said.
"It also suited the farmers at the time who used to organise it."
Teams were competing three different trophies, all named after old families of the club.
A Grade played for the Ashton Trophy, B Grade competed for the Maple Brown Cup and C Grade competed for the Bell Trophy.
Happening on the weekend as well was the launch of the new book, The Legend Of Lenny The Leopard.
The book was a memorial to Jamie Ashton by Australian Polo photographer, David Everdell and to Jamie's father, James Ashton.
It also paid homage to the only documented and tabulated Australian Appaloosa Horse to become an international polo player, Lenny.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
