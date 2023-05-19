Angela Ashley-Jones has embraced a new way of teaching being rolled out schools throughout the Canberra/Goulburn catholic archdiocese.
The Sts Peter and Paul's Primary School teacher of the last two years hailed from northeast England but moved to Australia 10 years ago. After relocating from the ACT, she calls Goulburn home and is one of seven new teachers in the city's catholic schools enticed by 'High Impact Teaching Practice,' better known as Catalyst.
"You can't have a house without a foundation and that's what this is doing," Ms Ashley-Jones said.
"We are prompting students to go off and learn and explore but not everyone has that foundation. This is about ensuring they do."
She said the method, aimed at developing enquiring minds, lured her to the catholic system. At university, budding teachers were taught inquiry based learning but she felt Catalyst was more targeted and collaborative. In addition, she argued students' results, as measured by NAPLAN, were clearly improving.
The Archdiocese trained 700 teachers in Catalyst last year. In 2023 a further 500 will be trained in the method that is aimed at transforming teaching based on science - or how the brain actually works. Eventually it will apply in all 56 schools.
Catholic education Canberra/Goulburn director, Ross Fox, implemented the program based on Australian and international research. A spokesperson said there was evidence that too many children weren't reaching basic standards of literacy using former methods.
Catalyst employs 'direct instruction' by the teacher, where there is no room for misconception.
Trinity Catholic College principal, Lauren Shinfield said the fact that Catalyst was applied all the Archdiocesan schools, was beneficial.
"The great thing is we are all doing the same thing," she said.
"The students start in primary school and when they get here it's not new to them. But it also stands alone and can be easily picked up by new students. It's a win-win."
She described it as a seamless rollout over the past two years that had been embraced by students. In a recent survey of 1100 students, 72 per cent noted improved participation and 59pc said peer behaviour had improved.
A spokesperson said the archdiocese had 70 new teachers this year, the highest number ever. Many were attracted by Catalyst.
Goulburn born and bred Poppy Perry is one of them. The former Trinity Catholic College student joined the school this year, teaching ancient history and visual arts.
"I came here because the students are more respectful towards education and actively take up opportunities," she said.
"...(With Catalyst) you can develop with the students, which is beautiful. It's also rewarding to target those with special needs."
Zac Bladwell, better known for his theatrical talents, is in his second year at Trinity, teaching English and Drama.
"It's excellent. I love my job. The students are lovely and receptive and it's a pleasure to come to work each day," he said.
"...We are seeing better results in the basic skills we lost track of, such as spelling and sentence structure. I worked in public education before Trinity and I've found (with this system) there's far more focus on routine for the students."
Meantime, Esther MacGregor is in her second year of teaching at Sts Peter and Paul's Primary School. She believed high impact teaching was more collaborative and engaging for the children.
"I feel we will get better outcomes as a result," she said.
"I like that it is well supported. They (Archdiocesan education office) provide all the training and support us to teach in the most efficient and effective way. My class is responding well."
Emma Huggett, another Goulburnian, is teaching kindergarten at the same school. She came to the profession from an early childhood background and similarly, was drawn by the new teaching method.
Mikayla Cook, from Bundanoon, is happy to commute daily to teach physical education and science at Trinity.
"I love it and feel I can build a rapport with the kids. (Catalyst) is provides a good foundation for that," she said.
"That routine every day makes life so much easier. There is not so much cognitive overload."
Second-year teacher Anthony Watt has also joined Trinity's staff.
Every new teacher in the archdiocese will be trained in the Catalyst program.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
