Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn Mulwaree Council hits out at emergency services levy hike

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 18 2023 - 2:50pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Mulwaree Council will pay an extra $295,102 in an emergency services levy if the state government scraps a subsidy next financial year. The levy helps finance all the state's emergency services. Picture supplied.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council will pay an extra $295,102 in an emergency services levy if the state government scraps a subsidy next financial year. The levy helps finance all the state's emergency services. Picture supplied.

Mayor Peter Walker has described a 30 per cent hike in the council's emergency services levy (ESL) over the next four years as "cost shifting at its worst."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.