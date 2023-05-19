Goulburn Post
Goulburn Cathedral's Stations of the Cross recognised in National Trust awards

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated May 19 2023 - 1:35pm, first published 1:00pm
International Conservation Services frames conservator Mark Serle, senior conservator, Alis Jitarescu, and head of conservation, Adam Godijn accepted a highly commended award for their restoration of Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral's Stations of the Cross at the National Trust Heritage Awards. Picture supplied.
A year of painstaking restoration has reaped rewards for a team associated with the Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral project.

