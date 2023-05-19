A year of painstaking restoration has reaped rewards for a team associated with the Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral project.
International Conservation Services (ICS) was highly commended for its work on 14 Stations of the Cross at the National Trust Heritage Awards in Sydney on Friday, May 12.
"It's tremendously exciting," Cathedral restoration committee chair, Dr Ursula Stephens said.
"...To be shortlisted was amazing given the other nominations. We were in illustrious company."
The National Trust Heritage Awards are an "annual celebration of outstanding practice in the field of heritage, awarding excellence in conservation, protection, and interpretation of Aboriginal, built, natural and cultural heritage over the past year."
Emcee, former ABC newsreader, Richard Morecroft, told the crowd that judges were highly impressed by the quality of entries.
The Stations of the Cross were shortlisted for the 'interiors and objects' category. ICS senior conservator, Alis Jitarescu and head of conservation, Adam Godijn, worked on the oak-framed Stations for about a year. Ms Jitarescu discovered original paint beneath the plaster works after the firm was commissioned to simply clean them.
Following extensive research and paint-matching, she restored the Stations to their original painted form. Today they are a key feature of the Cathedral's overall $10 million overhaul.
Mr Godijn, a former Goulburn man, Ms Jitarescu and ICS frames conservator, Marke Serle, accepted the award.
Mr Godijn said the team was thrilled with the honour.
"It was such a remarkable project to be involved in and it could have easily won but highly commended is a beautiful recognition of all the hard work put in by the Goulburn community, the parish and our conservators," he said.
"We had a number of conservators working on it and we've documented the stages in video...We're really pleased with the way they turned out."
Ms Jitarescu has been invited to to make a presentation on the project to the ICOM-CC conference in Valencia, Spain later this year. The conference is a major cultural event, uniting international museums. Mr Godijn said the invitation reflected the work's quality.
"I'd like to thank everyone involved," he told The Post.
"It was a heartwarming job that makes you feel good. We do it for the love but the recognition is icing on the cake."
The National Institute of Dramatic Art won the category for its 'Yellow Dress.' It was constructed from a bag of silk fragments found in Old Government House and remade into an 18th century dress.
The overall Cathedral restoration, overseen by Project Strategies was also shortlisted in the awards' 'conservation - built heritage category.'
It lost out to the NSW Land and Housing Corporation's conservation and upgrade project, 'Ways Terrace' in Pyrmont and the Millers Point Townhouse, entered by Design 5 architects.
Chair of the judging panel, Matthew Devine, said it was the most competitive category for 2023.
"This category had a very high standard of entries - all of which are to be commended. The submissions prompted lively discussion between judges, much deliberating and debate," he said.
Dr Stephens said the committee was thrilled the Cathedral project was recognised and it was an honour the community could share.
"(Heritage minister) Penny Sharpe was at the awards and she said how much she loved Goulburn and how we conserved our heritage."
Dr Stephens, restoration committee members Trish Groves and Father Tony Percy, and heritage adviser Ian Kelley also attended the gala function at Doltone House, Pyrmont.
Some 40 projects were shortlisted for the 2023 awards.
"The sheer quality and volume of entries submitted this year demonstrates the passion of heritage enthusiasts from all across the state - Goulburn certainly included," National Trust CEO Debbie Mills said.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
