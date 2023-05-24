Putting a smile on children's faces is the ultimate goal for The Variety Bash.
This week, the group of charity enthusiasts will be bringing that goal to Goulburn.
The convoy of colourful cars will be heading to Tirranna Public School on Thursday, May 25.
The 2023 Variety NSW Bash is a key regional fundraising event for the Children's Charity.
Despite the name, the convoy is neither a race nor rally, but rather a drive through rural NSW with like-minded fundraisers, enjoying travelling to parts of Australia that they may not otherwise see.
During the drive, the organisation will be raising money which will fund much needed equipment and resources for kids across NSW & ACT with unmet needs, some of these grants are distributed along the way to schools and communities.
CEO Frank Price has been part of the organisation for 17 years and says that at the end of the day, the charity aims to close the age gap in the communities they visit.
"We want to close the gap between the oldest and youngest members of our society," Mr Price said.
"I could see that society was aging and i wanted to give my small contribution to the part of their life where they head into aged care."
"I just love to see communities come together."
Now in its 31st year on the road, the Variety NSW Bash is set to be exceptional with more than 300 Bashers in 100 weird and wonderful cars set to visit 16 regional towns in NSW.
Teams departed from Dubbo on Sunday and have been snaking their way around NSW, wiht the trip culminating in a free family fun day for all in Newcastle on Saturday 27th May.
"I'm looking forward to seeing my team in Goulburn do their bit."
Mr Price says that overall the organisation is just good people doing good work.
"We're just about everywhere, collectively, we look after more than 3000 members of the communities across NSW."
From NRL team themed cars to Team Tonka, Spongebob Squarepants, Toy Story, Crocodile Dundee, Scooby Doo, Transformers, Shrek, Star Wars, Dark Lords, Minions, Trolls, Flintstones and Thomas the Tank Engine themed vehicles.
The vehicles are aiming to delight children and adults alike on their voyage.
The convoy will roll into 12 schools along the way delivering more than $80,000 in grants to meet each school's wish list.
Ranging from a food van for hospitality training, chicken coop and chicken run, cubby house, sandpit, shade sail, netball & baseball tower and trikes to a 3D printer, podcast equipment, laptops, iPads, Lego, science apparatus and library refurbishment.
The iconic Variety NSW Bash is Australia's most successful and longest running charity motoring event.
The Bash is a celebration of twelve months fundraising to help kids living in Australia who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability.
It's also a chance for Bash entrants to see the funds they have raised at work in rural and regional areas along with their 300 mates, as well as delivering an additional economic boost to these areas through the purchase of food, fuel and accommodation by the bash participants.
Bash teams hail from all walks of life, some corporate such as long-term sponsor, the AHA, new sponsor Regional Australia Bank, along with Woolworths and Daracon.
Repco are also joining the celebration this year as the NSW Bash celebrates its 31st year.
Other teams come from the private sector, each with a common goal of helping children through Variety and having a lot of fun in the process.
Grants of equipment are made to children and schools along the route.
Variety NSW/ACT CEO, David Small, says the the best thing about the bash is the support they receive.
"One of the great things about Variety and the Bash is donors and supporters get to see the money they've helped raise make a huge impact on kids and families across the state," Mr Small said.
"Through grants of equipment and programs, Variety's Bashers see the lifelong impact they deliver through their fundraising."
