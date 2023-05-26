The Goulburn community will benefit from state-of-the-art diagnostic technology with the opening of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) service, as part of the $165 million Goulburn Hospital and Health Service Redevelopment.
Minister for Health Ryan Park said the launch of the MRI service is exciting news for the Goulburn community who will now have access to critical diagnostic imaging services close to home.
The first inpatient MRI scans took place at Goulburn Hospital this week, and the service will open to outpatients in coming weeks.
"The NSW Government is committed to keeping people healthy and out of hospital, by providing world-class clinical services and investing in critical infrastructure," Mr Park said.
"Having MRI services here in Goulburn means people don't need to travel to Canberra or Sydney anymore, helping reduce out-of-pocket costs and improve disease detection and health outcomes."
MRI scans help to diagnose a range of conditions that other diagnostic scans cannot. It is especially useful for soft tissue scans and is important for the planning and management of cancer treatments.
Bulk billing for the Goulburn Hospital MRI service will be available through Medicare.
The MRI is being delivered as part of the final works stage of the $165 million Goulburn Hospital and Health Service Redevelopment, which is currently underway.
The final works scope includes refurbishing parts of the old hospital to continue delivering a comprehensive range of clinical services for the community.
Additional Health services to be delivered as part of the final works program include:
