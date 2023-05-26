Goulburn Post
Goulburn Hospital to receive new MRI technology

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 2:40pm
The Goulburn Hospital MRI has officially opened. Picture supplied.
The Goulburn community will benefit from state-of-the-art diagnostic technology with the opening of a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) service, as part of the $165 million Goulburn Hospital and Health Service Redevelopment.

