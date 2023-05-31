Knitters from all over Goulburn are encouraged to stop by The Goulburn Soldiers Club for their third annual Worldwide Knit in Public Day event.
The internationally celebrated day was started in 2005 by Danielle Landes who created the organisation and participants from more than 20 countries across the world have since taken part in it.
It began as a way for knitters to come together and enjoy each other's company.
Goulburn embraced the day two years ago as a way to connect with the community.
Event organiser and convenor of the Goulburn Branch of NSW Guild, Beverly Artiss says it's a great way to meet new people and have a 'yarn' together.
"We've created a space where people can come by and learn how to knit if they wish, otherwise just come and meet us and consider joining the NSW knitters guild," Ms Artiss said.
The event is recognised worldwide and designed to have anyone with an interest in the art to knit on that day.
Taking place on Saturday, June 10, attendees will have access to needles, hooks and yarn but are also more than welcome to bring their own.
Lessons on how to crochet and knit will also be provided, free of charge.
The event will commence at 10am until 4pm at the club and Ms Artiss confirms there will be plenty of warmth.
"The day always falls on a cold one so we will be gathering in front of the fire."
