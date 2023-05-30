A man who campaigned for an MRI service at Goulburn Base Hospital has called for an official launch.
Goulburn man, Richard Cudaj, said he would have also liked Health Minister, Ryan Park, to have attended an opening in person.
"Wendy Tuckerman (Goulburn MP) should also have insisted on that happening because we re-elected her," he said.
Mr Cudaj said he wrote to Mrs Tuckerman after the March State election asking to be invited to any official opening. He campaigned for the machine after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021. He and family members were forced to travel to Canberra, Nowra and Bowral to have MRI scans because Goulburn didn't have one at that stage.
After lobbying Mrs Tuckerman, the MP mounted a public petition which garnered 2167 signatures. The state government allocated funding in June, 2021 for the service but its delivery was dependent on a federal licence, purchase and installation.
Mr Park announced on Friday that the MRI had undertaken its first scans of Goulburn Base Hospital inpatients last week. It will be available for outpatients in coming weeks.
But Mrs Tuckerman said she was "shocked" to learn of the news via the Minister's press release, "after waiting anxiously for the expected commencement date."
"I am particularly disappointed on behalf of the community, everyone has been waiting for the MRI, and to be kept in the dark by the new Health Minister to announce this vital service with a press release from his parliamentary office in Sydney - I am devastated for everyone who joined me in fighting for this service," she said.
Mr Park also recorded a video from his parliamentary office, announcing the commencement.
Mrs Tuckerman said she was trying to gain permission for an opening that staff and community who were involved in the "hard fought acquisition" could attend.
Mr Park did not directly answer questions on whether he would grant the request. He also defended not attending in person.
"Events are not typically organised for the launch of hospital equipment that have started offering services to the community, but Ms Tuckerman will be offered a private briefing on the equipment," a spokesperson said.
Mr Cudaj said if he and others hadn't forced the matter, Goulburn might never have secured an MRI. He told The Post it would save hundreds of people travelling elsewhere in what was already a stressful time.
"It's vital for the community and is beneficial to anyone who has a heart attack. But if you have to wait for an MRI, you can be dead in that time," he said.
"I'm very happy we now have one at the hospital but disappointed in Labor and Wendy Tuckerman for not insisting on an official launch."
Mr Cudaj said he would contact the government to make his views known.
