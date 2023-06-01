Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Goulburn's Michael Prevedello graduates with Theology degree

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Prevedello recently graduated with a Bachelor of Theology from the Australian Catholic University. Picture supplied.
Michael Prevedello recently graduated with a Bachelor of Theology from the Australian Catholic University. Picture supplied.

Michael Prevedello often describes himself as a "churchy kind of person."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.