Michael Prevedello often describes himself as a "churchy kind of person."
So it was with particular pride that he recently graduated with a Bachelor of Theology from the Australian Catholic University.
Though normally a three-year course, the former Radio Goulburn journalist took 13 years to complete studies due to work, family and life commitments.
Mr Prevedello said he was always interested in the subject but initially enrolled in an education degree with daughter Natalie.
"At the end of 12 months I found I just loved theology and progressed to a straight degree," he said.
He was well qualified, with journalism as a key criteria. Mr Prevedello spent more than 30 years in the profession, much of that at Radio Goulburn.
Since retiring in 2022 he's spent more time on his studies, amid balancing Goulburn Mulwaree councillor duties.
ALSO READ:
But religion has always played a major role in his life. Mr Prevedello has been a parishioner at Sts Peter and Paul's catholic Cathedral since his family arrived in Goulburn in 1969. Over that time he's regularly performed acolyte duties.
"Church has meant a lot to me. It underpins the sort of person you become," he said.
"I put great store in my faith and by saying that, I'm not decrying any other religion. It's very, very important to me."
He and wife, Jill, also travelled to Rome in 2016 and Israel in 2019 for two weeks.
"It was a fantastic and formative experience," Mr Prevedello said.
"In one part of northern Israel I could hear rockets being fired into Gaza, which was pretty close."
As to whether he does anything with the degree, he says it depends on opportunities that present. For now, he's just pleased with the achievement.
The graduation ceremony was held at the Canberra Convention Centre on April 13. It was preceded by a Mass at Saint Christopher's Cathedral, Manuka, celebrated by Archbishop Christopher Prowse.
Jill and the couple's children Natalie, Emma and Joseph shared in the celebrations, along with Natalie's daughter, Olympia.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.