More representative games to be played on long weekend

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) representative teams will play in the second rounds of the Southern Branch Championships from June 10-11.
The u10 boys and u11 boys development league have played their games in Nowra two weeks ago as well the u16 girls.
The u10 girls development team kick off their games at 10.30am on Saturday and they play six games over the three days.
The team is coached by up and coming coach Brianna Norris and this division is designed to get the girls into representative soccer at an early age in a non-competitive atmosphere.
The u12 girls have already played two games at Nowra in the first round for two wines and they will play another six games over the weekend.
The u12 boys kick off their weekend with a tough game against Shoalhaven and they will need to be on their game to get any points.
As the u12 winners in 2022, the u13 boys will take on Far South Coast B in their first game.
There are only three teams in the u15/16 boys which play the Far South Coast.
Four teams will contest the u14 girls division which will see close games over the weekend.
