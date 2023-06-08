Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

More representative games to be played on long weekend

By Lindsay Cosgrove
June 8 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Representative soccer is coming on King's Birthday weekend. File picture.
Representative soccer is coming on King's Birthday weekend. File picture.

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) representative teams will play in the second rounds of the Southern Branch Championships from June 10-11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.