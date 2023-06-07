Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Leisure Link clients, family, speak up for service's continuation

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 7 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:30pm
Katie Johansen says she's been missing Leisure Link programs at the Goulburn Community Centre since they were suspended in March. At rear is community services supervisor, Megan Short, and Katie's mother, Heather Johansen. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Whether it's mixing with her friends, taking in a show or the football, Katie Johansen is sure about one thing: she loves her Leisure Link programs.

