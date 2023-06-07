Whether it's mixing with her friends, taking in a show or the football, Katie Johansen is sure about one thing: she loves her Leisure Link programs.
So when activities for people with intellectual and physical disabilities at the Goulburn Community Centre were suspended in March, Katie "was not happy."
"I love seeing the girls, all my friends and the staff," the 39-year-old told The Post.
"We went to Disney on Ice, the Bradman Museum, the markets, Goulburn Performing Arts Centre and Wakefield Park."
The Leisure Link coordinator's retirement and client support officer's resignation in March meant Goulburn Mulwaree Council could no longer meet its 'governance and quality practice standards', a report to Tuesday's meeting stated. A part-time client support officer's role was advertised but "no suitable applicants" came forward.
The staff departures brought forward a review of the service's financial performance, which was due in February, 2024.
The council funds Leisure Link but most of the estimated 60 clients receive NDIS support. Over the past seven years, the council has transitioned from federal Home and Community Care funding for community service programs, to those supported by the NDIS.
Tuesday's report stated that Leisure Link had run at a loss for the past two to three years, meaning the council had "effectively subsidised the service."
"Politically, NDIS is currently under the microscope and, despite assurances from the government, it is uncertain that services such as Leisure Link won't be impacted," the report said.
It acknowledged that Leisure Link provided "unique, affordable and personalised services to people with a disability, historically going above and beyond what most NDIS organisations provide."
This includes weekend activities for 20 of the 48 regular clients.
The council consulted clients, carers, family members and volunteers were consulted about the Leisure Link's future during an April presentation. A subsequent survey showed that of the 35 respondents, 31 had not accessed alternative services since Leisure Link was suspended. All said they'd return if it recommenced and the majority were prepared to accept a fee increase in line with the NDIS and a cutback to monthly weekend activities.
Katie and her mother, Heather attended the April meeting and spoke up for Leisure Link's continuation.
On Tuesday, Mrs Johansen was also one of three speakers during the council's public forum. She said Katie's attendance at Leisure Link over 23 years had been transformative.
"She has made lasting friendships, has visited many shows and attended events, none of which would have been (otherwise) possible. She has had the best fun ever," she said.
"It allows them to go out with friends for a few hours weekly. It has been invaluable for her mental health...and she's had the opportunity to develop social skills."
Mrs Johansen said there was "nothing like it in Goulburn" and people would be deprived of valuable opportunities if it disappeared.
Client, Melanie Brown, said she'd been attending Leisure Link for 20 years.
"It has benefited me in a lot of ways," she said.
The Upper Lachlan Shire resident, who lives with autism, said finances and distance sometimes made it difficult to access social activities. But Leisure Link had provided this outlet, enabled her to mix with people of all ages and improved her mental health.
"It would be a great help for all involved if (the council) kept it going," she said.
Carolyn Roche told the meeting that her son had greatly benefited from Leisure Link and said "everyone was sad" that the program could cease.
"It is a big part of a lot of lives in Goulburn and it is simply not the case that other NDIS providers could pick up the service," she said.
In her role as Goulburn Right to Work business manager she said she had witnessed the changes it made to people's lives. As the NDIS moved increasingly to a one-on-one model, Leisure Link provided a "safe place" where people with disabilities could socially interact.
Councillors didn't take too much convincing. Mayor Peter Walker said it would be a "brave person" who voted against a staff recommendation. Cr Dan Strickland said the service's continuation was "a no-brainer."
Councillors unanimously decided to continue Leisure Link, in a modified form. One-on-one client support services will be discontinued; fortnightly weekend activities will be continued but their effectiveness will be reviewed every six months; and fees will be increased "to meet the upper range of the NDIS fee guide."
Recruitment for a new coordinator will also start immediately.
Mrs Johansen said she was relieved and happy with the decision and grateful for the opportunity to have her say. For her part, Katie can't wait to see her friends again.
