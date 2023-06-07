Young creative writers from across the region are being encouraged to submit short stories for the upcoming Goulburn and districts schools history competition.
The competition, initiated by the Friends of Mulwaree (War) Museum,is open to primary school students in years five and six and secondary students in years nine and 10.
Entrants in each category will go into the draw to win a prize pool of $500.
The entrants will be required to write a factual account of people, places or events relating to military history with a Goulburn district connection being the key theme.
Students in the primary school category will need to submit a story between 500 and 750 words and for those entering for the secondary category, between 750 and 1200 words.
Bill Needham is a Friends of Mulwaree Museum volunteer and says the competition will provide young writers with an opportunity and help to spark interest in the museum, as well as exposing the region's potentially hidden stories.
"The Friends saw this competition as a great way to rekindle interest both in the museum and to perhaps tap into hidden or unknown Goulburn and district family stories relating to locals' service in past conflicts," Mr Needham said.
Each category will be giving out three prizes; first place winner will receive $250, second, $150 and third, $100.
The judging panel will be made up of Mulwaree Museum Friends volunteers, with Mr Needham included.
All applicants must be enrolled in a school within the Goulburn Mulwaree local government area.
All stories must be factual, references listed at the end, word count as part of the title and no author name to be included with the exception of a signature to guarantee no fraud has taken place while writing the story.
Stories submitted must be done in the form of a hard copy with a size 14 font and double spaced.
Information regarding the competition has been sent to principals of primary and secondary schools across the district and Mr Needham says it will ultimately assist in bringing the museum back to an educational hub.
"The museum was created as an educational experience and we are trying to offer this post COVID-19. More distant schools also have the option of visiting or using the 'Museum in a Box' facility we offer," he said.
All entrees must be submitted to school for judging via the school principal by Friday, July 28, with winners to be announced in late August.
Judges will be looking for readability and originality.
If the competition is a success, Mr Needham is hoping to make it an annual or biannual event.
"The competition has the support of Goulburn RSL and the Veolia Mulwaree Trust. If it is a success we are hoping to make it either an annual or a biannual event, with Veolia's support," he said.
