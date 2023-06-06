The ink is barely dry on a deal Wakefield Park's new owner says will hail a new era for the raceway.
Steve Shelley and his company, Pheasant Wood Park Pty Ltd finalised purchase of the Wakefield Park facility on Tuesday, June 6.
The company bought the Braidwood Road raceway from Benalla Auto Club for an undisclosed sum. It comes three months after an initial announcement.
"I'm really excited. I'm immensely proud that I can call something so treasured in motorsport and the Goulburn community, my own," Mr Shelley said.
"It's a privilege to own it and I don't take it lightly."
Mr Shelley and Benalla Auto Club (BAC) general manager, Steven Whyte, settled on the deal at Wakefield Park on Tuesday.
BAC has owned the complex since 2007 but suspended operations in September, 2022. It followed a NSW Land and Environment Court appeal which imposed noise and operating conditions the owners deemed unviable.
Mr Shelley said the purchase marked a milestone in securing the raceway's future but also" fostering a collaborative and respectful relationship with neighbours."
"We understand the concerns expressed by residents and the council regarding noise levels, and we are committed to addressing these issues in close collaboration with all stakeholders," he said in a statement.
"Our aim is to find practical solutions that respect the needs and aspirations of the local community and motorsport fraternity while ensuring the continued operation of Wakefield Park Raceway."
On Tuesday, he was preparing to celebrate the purchase with a gathering of 30 neighbours, many of whom had previously complained about noise. Mr Shelley said he'd had many conversations with them since March.
"That's the most important inroad; building back relationships that have been broken for a few years," he said.
"We'll be focusing on bringing unity to landowners in the area and the motor racing fraternity."
Mr Shelley is also pressing ahead with a new development application he hopes to lodge in August, if not earlier.
He told The Post that it was very comprehensive but if any elements "stonewalled" its passage, an interim DA might be possible.
Over the last few months, Mr Shelley and his team have commissioned the necessary work for the application, including 3D surveys. They have also cleaned up the site, pulled up car parks and refreshed surfaces around the garages.
"There's a lot of remediation work to do because it wasn't done properly in the past," he said.
The new owner also plans to keep people updated with progress, events and other announcements via a subscription newsletter.
Mr Shelley hoped to re-open the circuit on a limited scale later this year.
"Our vision extends beyond that, as we aspire to host substantive events in 2024, delivering exciting experiences for motorsport enthusiasts," he said in a statement.
"...As owners of both Pheasant Wood Circuit (at Marulan) and Wakefield Park Raceway, we will ensure that this iconic circuit remains a treasured destination for motorsport enthusiasts.
He thanked the Goulburn community for its "unwavering support" throughout the process and said this faith was instrumental in making the acquisition possible.
