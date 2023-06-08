Goulburn Post
Times Past: Water woes sparked idea for ACT's annexation of Goulburn

By Jess Hollingsworth
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:00pm
Former Goulburn Post journalist, Ray Williams, first suggested the ACT borders be moved to take in Goulburn. Picture supplied.
The ACT has always been in a unique position land-wise. Discussions on expanding the borders seemed to be a rotating story. On this day in 1995, the then-ACT chief minister Kate Carnell was looking to Goulburn to possibly become a part of the bush capital.

