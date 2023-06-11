A simple philosophy drives Carol James amid her long list of achievements and community involvement.
"It's knowing you can do something to make a difference," she said.
"By being involved in projects you can make things happen and to bring a smile to someone's face is a great feeling."
READ MORE: Carol James our woman of the year
The self-described "planner and organiser" has been awarded an OAM in the general division of the Kings Birthday Honours List for service to the Goulburn Mulwaree community.
The councillor of the past 15 years said she was "excited and chuffed" by the honour but initially wasn't going to respond to the nomination. Then she reconsidered.
"I am so honoured that someone thought me worthy of nomination...," Cr James said.
Typically, she stays in the background, allowing others to shine.
Cr James was mayor from 2008 to 2010, a former Goulburn Rotary president, long-term member and two time Paul Harris Fellowship awardee. She is also a committee member of Goulburn District Suicide Prevention Network, the Community Drug Action Team, Goulburn Correctional Centre community consultative group and Goulburn Base Hospital's Community Outreach.
In addition, Cr James volunteers with the Street Van, Salvation Army, Quambone Farm Help and Police Juvenile Justice Support.
In 1999, she was named Goulburn's citizen of the year.
If that's not enough, Cr James was Cubs Scout leader from 1993 to 2003 and district commissioner of scouting from 2005 to 2010.
Youth has been a particular focus. Spying a gap, she formed the Youth Council after being elected to Goulburn Mulwaree. Today she proudly watches the "amazing things" members are doing.
In the same vein, Cr James was deeply involved in Scouts, taking youth on camps and teaching them life skills.
"I could see how good role models made a difference to kids' lives. The right leadership, mentoring and just being there for them, are crucial," she said.
Life circumstances shaped her outlook. As a toddler, she recalled her father, Harry Gillette, was a big supporter of Goulburn's Lilac Festival. He fundraised for the eventual Lilac Queen, Palasa Salvi, and was "always involved."
Ms James has a prized photo of herself as a toddler riding in an early 1950s Lilac parade with her father.
But when she was 10, Harry was killed when a chainsaw rolled back on him. He'd been carting wood as part of his job as Goulburn Golf Club's greenkeeper.
With no death insurance to help, wife Brenda was left to look after Carol and her nine-year-old sister, June.
"The Salvation Army was very good to us and helped Mum. They took us kids away to camps," she said.
"People were very kind to us. I remember when Eastgrove flooded, people came and helped us. When you see how you can give back, you do...If I see a gap, I like to step in."
So when the Lilac Festival was in danger of folding in 2016, Ms James took the committee's request for help. She's been president ever since and together with an energetic team, has revived the event, now in its 72nd year.
Cr James balances a multitude of activities with her real estate business. She is one of the 'longest serving agents in Goulburn, with 40 years' experience.
"I have very good staff who support me and I'm lucky to have great organising committees. I'll continue volunteering because there's still so much to do," she said.
"...Volunteering has many rewards, it builds confidence and skills, understanding and compassion. If we all give a little, we can help a lot."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.