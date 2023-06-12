Each year, the Goulburn Race Club hosts 20 race days. A full TAB, onsite bookmakers, bar and canteen facilities make the venue the perfect place to watch the some of the best thoroughbred raising in country NSW. The next race day will be on Friday, June 16 from 12pm to 5pm at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn. Phone 4822 2222
Gallery On Track's latest exhibition is for All Things Wool. The collection showcases the wonderful and creative work of Gallery members who work with wool. It's on display until the end of July from 10am to 4pm at Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Phone 4822 7889
The Men's Health Education Rural Van is a regional project made possible by fundraising, generous sponsorship and time freely given by hundreds of Rotary volunteers. A custom built caravan with a dedicated registered nurse travels NSW offering free health screenings to regional and rural men, who are notorious for being completely in the dark about their health. The Education Rural Van will visit Goulburn from Wednesday, June 14 to Friday, June 16 at Belmore Park on Auburn Street, Goulburn. Opening times are 9.30am to 3.30pm. Phone 0417 203 603.
This workshop provides an opportunity to dip into the rich and varied landscape of the body in motion. How does the body speak where language fails? Dramatic storytelling often incorporates the contradictions and complexities in human interactions. This workshop is an invitation to discover, wake and enliven your multidimensional body; explore showing rather than telling; and to create enduring images that drive the dramatic narrative. The physical theatre will be at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street on Thursday, June 15 from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Phone 02 4823 4999.
An evening of Celtic music returns to members of the Goulburn Club. All levels of musicianship are welcome. Attendance is limited to Goulburn Club members only but signups and renewals are available on arrival. The traditional Irish music classes will take place at the Goulburn Club on Friday, June 16 from 7.30 to 11pm. Phone 4821 2403
The Friday Café at the Uniting Church has been an important point of connection for members of the community over many years. By providing a simple meal at a highly affordable price, the café has created a space for members of the community to meet, connect, overcome isolation, and make new friends. Likewise, the op-shop is a great attraction for bargain-hunters in search of clothing, linen, kitchenware, and books. Both the op-shop and cafe will be open on Friday, June 16 from 11.30 to 2pm at Goldsmith Street, Goulburn. Phone 0432 648 676
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, a licensed bar and cafe facilities available to anyone who wants to watch one of the 51 greyhound races the club holds each year. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The races will be held on Friday, June 16 from 12 to 4pm at 47 Braidwood Road. Phone 4821 4465
This Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club event is held in memory of local man Ty Apps to support men's mental health. Ice cream, coffee and food vans, live music and jumping castles will be available on the day. If you have a much-loved vehicle you can enter it in the car show for only $20. The centerpiece of the day is the Main Street Hot Lap. With a full police escort it will be a sight not to be missed. The event kicks-off on Saturday, June 17 from 9am to 4pm at Montague Street, Goulburn. Phone 0408 462 737.
The Goulburn Poultry Fanciers' Society annual show has over $4000 in cash, prizes and trophies on offer. The range of birds includes a selection of soft feather, hard feather, standard, bantam, waterfowl, purebred, rare, crossbreeds, guinea fowl, peafowl and turkeys. Other bird breeds on show includes parrots and finches. Incubators, feeders and carry boxes will also be available for purchase. The auction is at Braidwood Road, Goulburn on Friday, June 17 from 5pm to 7pm and Saturday, June 18 from 7am. Phone 0407 402 053.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly event that's open to all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five-kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode to have a time recorded. The next event is on Saturday, June 17 at Fitzroy Street, Goulburn from 9am. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian, Celtic and Americana songs. It's on Sunday, June 18 from 1pm to 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 0407 240 635.
The Bungonia Cafe by the Bungonia Progress Association is a not-for-profit event. All proceeds go to the Bungonia Progress Association and helps pay for the community hall. Delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. The breakfast is on Sunday, June 18 from 9am to 11am at the Bungonia Community Hall. Phone 0493 166 025
