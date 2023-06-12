This Goulburn Street and Classic Car Club event is held in memory of local man Ty Apps to support men's mental health. Ice cream, coffee and food vans, live music and jumping castles will be available on the day. If you have a much-loved vehicle you can enter it in the car show for only $20. The centerpiece of the day is the Main Street Hot Lap. With a full police escort it will be a sight not to be missed. The event kicks-off on Saturday, June 17 from 9am to 4pm at Montague Street, Goulburn. Phone 0408 462 737.

