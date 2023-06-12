Goulburn Post
From breakfast to theatre, here's how to spend your week in Goulburn

By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated June 13 2023 - 9:54am, first published June 12 2023 - 4:30pm
Thoroughbreds from across the region will take to the track at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn on Saturday, June 17. Picture from file.
Goulburn Thoroughbred Racing

Thoroughbreds race again

Each year, the Goulburn Race Club hosts 20 race days. A full TAB, onsite bookmakers, bar and canteen facilities make the venue the perfect place to watch the some of the best thoroughbred raising in country NSW. The next race day will be on Friday, June 16 from 12pm to 5pm at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn. Phone 4822 2222

