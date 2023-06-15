Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated June 15 2023 - 2:06pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services attended a two-car collision at the Mundy and Sloane Street intersection on Thursday. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Emergency services attended a two-car collision at the Mundy and Sloane Street intersection on Thursday. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A mother and daughter escaped injury after their van crashed and rolled at a Goulburn intersection on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.