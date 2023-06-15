A mother and daughter escaped injury after their van crashed and rolled at a Goulburn intersection on Thursday.
Police said the pair, from the south coast, were driving west on Braidwood Road shortly before 1pm. Their vehicle went through the Sloane and Mundy Street intersection and collided with a Mazda 6, headed north on Sloane Streets.
The Volkswagen van rolled on its driver side, landing on Mundy Street.
ALSO READ:
Police said witnesses assisted the women from the vehicle. They were a 65-year-old woman from Batemans Bay and her 41-year-old daughter from Bega. The women told The Post they were en route to Orange at the time.
Paramedics attended to the Mazda's female driver at the scene but police said she wasn't injured.
General duties officers, Police Rescue and Goulburn NSW Fire and Rescue attended.
The intersection was closed for a short time and the van was towed from the scene.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.