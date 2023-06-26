Goulburn Post
NSW Trainlink's Goulburn to Canberra coach service becomes permanent

By Louise Thrower
Updated June 26 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
NSW TrainLink's Goulburn to Canberra daily coach service will become permanant, following the end of a long trial. Picture by Louise Thrower.
A daily bus service from Goulburn to Canberra will be become permanent, following an almost five-year trial.

