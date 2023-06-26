A daily bus service from Goulburn to Canberra will be become permanent, following an almost five-year trial.
NSW TrainLink launched the trial of a five day a week same-day return coach service in September, 2018. It was targeted at "social and medical-related journeys."
A spokesman said "positive customer feedback and high patronage" had resulted in the run being made permanent.
READ MORE:
Over four years, more than 13,000 customers used the coach in both directions, a Transport for NSW spokesman said.
"Over the past four years, the connections provided by these trial coach services have been vital for our customers and the wider community," Transport for NSW chief operating officer for customer experience, Rob Chaseling said.
"From July, we are pleased that this service will continue to run on an ongoing basis, ensuring Goulburn and other rural and remote communities have public transport connections to major service centres.
"Making this coach service permanent has a range of benefits such as supporting and enhancing tourism, creating new economic opportunities and improving access to education, health care and other transport modes."
But former regular user, Lawrie Sullivan, said the coach left Goulburn too early - 6.30am - for many who travelled to Canberra for medical appointments. It previously left at 9am and returned by 4pm. Now it arrives back in Goulburn after 7pm.
"Many people are using community transport and paying $50 to $100 because the (coach) times don't suit," he said
"It's good to have a permanent bus service but we still need something else for day trippers and tourists.
"...Since I last needed the TrainLink service, Goulburn's general population has increased, and so have the number of frail, aged and disabled people. A concession fare of $2.50 or a $10 or $15 full return fare would be a whole lot easier on the pocket than those figures I've mentioned.
"With Canberra being our nearest major city, and Goulburn growing rapidly, we need regular and reliable daily transport for all."
The service has at times operated under a cloud. Mr Sullivan has lobbied on several occasions for its continuation. The trial started as a daily run but in June, 2019, changed to Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
ALSO READ: Mayor congratulates Bears on hard fought win
Following community representations it reverted to daily runs in March, 2020 but subsequently changed again to tri-weekly. A Transport for NSW spokesman said this was due to COVID-19.
In September, 2020, commuters were told the service would be suspended due to "low patronage." It again resulted in community protests.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said while the trial's success or failure wasn't based on numbers alone, only six people on average were using the coach daily.
"In the circumstances, an accurate assessment of the performance of the trial is not possible and TfNSW have therefore made the difficult decision to suspend the service," she said at the time.
Mrs Tuckerman said the temporary suspension would allow Transport for NSW to review the run and "create something more effective."
This week, a Transport for NSW spokesman said the decision to make the adjusted service permanent was made on the basis of "patronage and wider social benefit."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.