Goulburn Post
Home/News/Latest News

Students get to grips with shears at Crookwell woolshed through TAFE

Updated July 6 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crookwell High students got a taste of shearing through a course run in conjunction with TAFE last week. Picture supplied.
Crookwell High students got a taste of shearing through a course run in conjunction with TAFE last week. Picture supplied.

A Crookwell woolshed came alive to the sounds of one of the nation's most iconic professions last week as school students got a hands-on taste of shearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.