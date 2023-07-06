Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn intersection, Marulan and Southern Highlands score road safety funds

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated July 6 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Regional transport and roads minister, Jenny Aitchison (centre), Goulburn Mulwaree Council's operations director, George Angelis, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, council deputy mayor Steve Ruddell and Centre for Road Safety and Transport for NSW officials at Thursday's road safety funding announcement. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Regional transport and roads minister, Jenny Aitchison (centre), Goulburn Mulwaree Council's operations director, George Angelis, Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, council deputy mayor Steve Ruddell and Centre for Road Safety and Transport for NSW officials at Thursday's road safety funding announcement. Picture by Louise Thrower.

A Goulburn intersection with a high crash rate will be improved using state government funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.