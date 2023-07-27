Kyle McKenzie is shaving off his head of hair as well as his beard for a cause close to so many people's heart.
The Yass construction worker is making the bold choice to raise money and awareness for cancer research through the organisation Can Assist Yass.
Mr Mckenzie said he recognises just how big of an impact the disease has on so many people.
"Whether it be through a family, a friend or just somebody that we know, we've all got some experience with it," Mr Mckenzie said.
He said that he wants to make a change in not only the world of cancer research but his local community.
"I want to give back to those who need it locally."
The shave will be taking place following the Roos clash against the Murrumbateman Eagles on Saturday. Kyle has been playing with the Roos for many years.
Can Assist is an organisation that supports not only cancer research but those affected directly by cancer and their loved ones in day-to-day activities.
From trips to the pharmacy to assisting with medical appointments, the organisation aims to make life as easy as possible for all those affected by the disease.
Mr Mckenzie said that he feels very supported by his fellow teammates and is excited to do what he can to support the cause.
"The boys are all behind me and are helping out with it all."
The event is falling on the annual 'ladies day' which will show Mr Mckenzie and his teammates wearing pink jerseys for the day as a tribute to women in sport.
Through social media and word of mouth, Mr Mckenzie has already managed to raise half of his goal for the cause of $3000.
His workplace, Canberra Construction Recyclers also put on a barbecue earlier in the month to support the cause with every dollar raised going directly to the foundation.
Anyone wanting to contribute to Can Assist and support Kyle in his journey is encouraged to donate through direct bank transfer to either Kyle or Yass Roos footy club.
The ladies day game kicks off at 2pm at Joe O'connor park on Saturday, July 29.
Following his last game with a full head of hair, Mr Mckenzie invites everyone to The Clubhouse Hotel, one of their major sponsors to witness the big event.
There will be people with donation buckets circling both events and any contributions will be highly appreciated.
