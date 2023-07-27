Sweet treats fund cancer research at this year's Windellama cake auction.
The event run by Garry Lourigan and Dianne Andrews has raised thousands of dollars for the Can Assist Goulburn program in recent years. It's aim to provide much-needed funds and support to those who deal with cancer.
The auction kicked off six years ago with the aim to raise as much money and awareness for the organisation as possible.
Countless cakes, lamingtons and pastries later, the auction has brought people from all over the district together to enjoy a free sausage sizzle, take part in some raffles and of course bid on the delicious desserts provided by members of the community.
Every year since its commencement people come and spend upwards of $150 on cakes to support the cause.
Mr Lourigan said that it surprises him each year how generous people get with their bidding.
"It is truly amazing to see how people competitive people can get when it comes to bidding on the cakes, it becomes a real frenzy," Mr Lourigan said.
Last year after a COVID-19 shutdown of two years, the event had more than 30 baked goods go up for auction with the biggest seller going under the hammer for nearly $200.
"We had a sponge cake with jam and cream that looked beautiful and ended up selling for $180."
The event sees enthusiastic bakers of all ages come together to show off their treats.
Each year the group organises two awards, one for the most expensive treat sold and one for the youngest baker.
Mr Lourigan's wife Leanne beamed as she recounted last year's recipients.
"Our youngest baker for the year was just six and was over the moon with the honour of the youngest baker of the year," Ms Lourigan said.
A free sausage sizzle provided by Bungendore Butchers as well as raffle tickets for prizes donated by the community will be sold on the day.
The event runs from 11.30am on Saturday, August 5 at 3444 Oallen Ford Road, Windellama with the main auction taking place at 1pm.
Anyone is welcome to donate a cake or pastry for the auction, but if baking is not your thing, Mr Lourigan has some advice.
"Come along for a great day for an even greater cause and don't forget to bring your wallets."
