Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Annual Can Assist cake auction returns for another year in Goulburn

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:08pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delicious cupcakes and treats are up for grab at this year's auction. Image supplied.
Delicious cupcakes and treats are up for grab at this year's auction. Image supplied.

Sweet treats fund cancer research at this year's Windellama cake auction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.