Southern Tablelands Football Association 2023 soccer competition continues

By Lindsay Cosgrove
Updated August 25 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 2:30pm
The latest local soccer results. File picture
The Southern Tablelands Football Association 2023 soccer competition continued on Saturday, August 19 in cool windy conditions.

