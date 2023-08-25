The Southern Tablelands Football Association 2023 soccer competition continued on Saturday, August 19 in cool windy conditions.
All Age Men's
All three games in the All Age Men's competition were close games.
Stags FC and MBK United played out a goaless draw, Workers defeated Stags 97 2-0 and Crookwell beat the Goulburn Strikers by the same scoreline.
READ ALSO:
All Age Women's
Foxes beat MBK United 3-0 and Stags FC defeated Stags 97.
Youth Reserve Division
Strikers beat MBK United 5-4 and the Workers beat Stags FC 7-1
Under 15.
Crookwell/Workers drew 2-2 with Stags 97 and Stags FC had a 5-1 win over the Foxes.
Under 13
Stags FC beat the Foxes 5-0, Marulan beat Crookwell 5-1 and Wollondilly and St Peter and Paul play out a 1-1 draw.
Under 14 Girls
Stags Purple and fast improving Foxes played out a 2-2 draw,, whilst Stags Pink were too strong for an under strength Wollondilly side.
Under 12 Girls
Wollondilly had a close 3-2 win over Stags Purple 2 and in the other game, the Foxes proved too strong for the Workers.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.