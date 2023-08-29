Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn family adds to hospitality history with Greengrocer Cafe purchase

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 29 2023 - 12:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Owners of Goulburn's Paragon Cafe have added to their hospitality interests with the purchase of Greengrocer Cafe in Clifford Street. Picture by Louise Thrower.
Owners of Goulburn's Paragon Cafe have added to their hospitality interests with the purchase of Greengrocer Cafe in Clifford Street. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The new owners of the former Greengrocer Cafe in Goulburn hope to bring a new lease of life on the once popular eatery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.